New Firm Offers Business Owners Administrative Services

A new firm, Admin4hire, has offered to assist start up or small business owners and busy professionals finding it difficult to cope with administrative demands.

The firm, run by Yemisi Raji, said in a statement on Wednesday that its services include planning for companies and individuals with busy schedules but without a structured administrative department to run such.

According to Raji: “We at Admin4hire make work and life easier for you by taking care of your administrative obligations such as: make important phone calls and sms, write and deliver letters, help plan meetings, proof read and edit proposals and documents.

“We also assist with travel bookings and hotel reservations, and also plan and organize your events.

“Our services are available on a weekly/monthly interval or as it suits your schedule.”

Raji said the company can be reached on: 08023340844 and 08178388498.