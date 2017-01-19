New Gambia President Adama Barrow Takes Oath In Neighbouring Senegal

Gambia’s New President Adama Barrow has taken the oath of office in neighbouring Senegal, while the country’s longtime ruler Yahya Jammeh has refused to step down.

Barrow was sworn in as president of The Gambia at a ceremony attended by African and western diplomats in Senegal.

His inauguration at the embassy of The Gambia in Dakar was as a result of the refusal by Yahya Jammeh to relinquish power despite his defeat at the presidential election of December 1.

Yahya Jammeh, the repressive leader of Gambia who seized power in a coup 22 years ago and once said he could rule for a billion years, is refusing to step down after losing the presidential election last month.

In his inauguration speech, Barrow called on ECOWAS, the African Union and United Nations to “support the government and people of the Gambia in enforcing their will”.

Mr. Barrow used his first speech in office to call on the Gambian security forces to “remain loyal to the constitution” and stay in their barracks, according to a report by the BBC.

He said soldiers found outside with firearms would be considered rebels.

“From today on I am the president of The Gambia regardless of whether you voted for me or not,” he said.

Mr. Barrow said his election was an opportunity for Gambians to “effect change that has been in the making for decades” and pledged “liberty and prosperity for everyone” regardless of ethnicity or gender.

He also vowed constitutional and legal reforms and said his election was the start of a meritocratic Gambia where “what you know” will count for more than “who you know”.

A military operation is highly likely to be used to force Mr Jammeh out of office so the new president, Adama Barrow can return home to serve his term.

Already troops from Senegal, Nigeria, Ghana, Togo and Mali are said to have massed at Senegal/Gambia border waiting to move in to remove Mr Jammeh.

Governments around the world have been communicating their recognition of Mr. Barrow as the new president of the tiny West African nation of 2.8 million people.

The United Kingdom, in a statement by its Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson, congratulated the new president, saying his election “were free and fair, and an orderly expression of democratic choice by the Gambian people”.

They represent a new chapter in the country’s history and an opportunity for change in The Gambia, it said.

The UK paid tribute to the “decisive leadership shown by the West African regional body, ECOWAS, and the supportive role played by the African Union in ensuring that the democratic wishes of the Gambian people will be respected”.

It said it was “vital that former President Jammeh now stands aside to allow an orderly transition”.