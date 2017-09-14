New Oyo Education Policy Yields Results; Records Best WAEC Result In 18 Years

The recently introduced new education policy of Oyo State Government has seen the state recording best West African Examination Council, (WAEC) in eighteen years.

The State introduced an eight-policy strategies to curb and stem dwindling fortunes of education in the state and these included enforcement of 80 percent attendance by students; cancellation of automatic promotions of pupils to next classes and extramurral classes for JSS2 and SSS3 pupils.

Others were education development levy of N3000 per a pupil which could be paid in three installments; cancellation of payment of free WAEC registration; introduction of qualifying exams of pupils from JSS2 to SSS3; Zonal education monitoring committees and establishment of schools governing boards.

Oyo State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr Toye Arulogun while announcing the feat disclosed that 54.18% passed rate of students with minimum of 5 credits including Mathematics and English was very encouraging when compared to the National passed average of 59%.

He noted that 29,174 candidates representing 54.14 have a minimum of five (5) credits pass out of the 53,850 who sat for the exam, noting that the 29,174 candidates comprise of 13,884 males and 15,290 females.

According to Arulogun , the 2017 average results have an improvement ratio of above 100% over the 2016 results which stood at 22.12% and pointed out that the improvement was as a result of government’s renewed commitment and efforts to reverse the downward trend in the performances of students in WAEC examinations as well as NECO, noting that the state also came second in the 2016 NECO results ranking.

Arulogun stated that the State government was awaiting the statistics on state basis from WAEC which was said to have been concluded on September 5, 2017 and will soon be dispatched to each state according to a correspondence from WAEC Head of National Office, Mr. Olu Adenipekun to the Secretary to the Oyo State Government.

He stated that the state recorded 4.40% in 1999, 3.59% in 2000, 8.7% in 2001, 6.93% in 2002, 6.13% in 2003, 9.17% in 2004, 7.89% in 2005, 10.40% in 2006, 6.16% in 2007, 9.14% in 2008, 11.92% in 2009, 13.40% in 2010, 16.97% in 2011, 21.35% in 2012, 21.79% in 2013, 19.19% in 2014 and 21.61% in 2015.

Arulogun said that Iseyin Local Government recorded 67.64%, followed by Ibadan South West 67.53%, Irepo 66.18%, Oyo West 63.95%, Ido 63.62 as the top five local governments, adding that Ibarapa North with 34.89, Surulere with 29.11, Ogbomoso South with27.95, Itesiwaju 21.01 with and Iwajowa local Government with 10.28 have the least of candidates with a minimum of 5 Credits including Mathematics and English.

According to him, “this is below our target as we are competing both within ourselves and at the national level. We want to reclaim our status as the Pace Setter and so many policies have been introduced to ensure that our aspirations regarding quality education for the people of the state are achieved.

“We have cancelled automatic promotion in our schools, introduced the School Government Board (SGB) OYOMESI, Education Trust Fund ETF, WAEC Boot Camp, and Extra Mural classes, Staff review for optimization of workforce. These and many other state government’s Initiatives are already yielding fruitful results and we will not rest on our oars,” the government spokesman explained.