New Permanent Secretaries And Their Postings

Ehuria Georgina Ekeoma (Abia), post to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF)

Akpan Edet Sunday (Akwa Ibom), posted to the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

Anagbogu Ifeoma Nkiruka ((Anambra), posted to the Ministry of Women Affairs

Walson-Jack Diiarau Didi Esther (Bayelsa), posted to the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation (OHSF)

Gekpe George Isu (Cross River), posted to Ministry of Information and Culture

Aliboh Leon Lawrence (Delta), posted to the Ministry of Budget and National Planning

Uwaifo Osarenona Clement (Edo), posted to the Ministry of Health

Folayan Ayodele Olaniyi (Ekiti), posted to the OHSF

Abdullahi Abdulazeez Mashi (Katsina), posted to Ministry of Communications

Adebiyi Bolaji Adekunle (Lagos), posted to the Ministry of Labour and Productivity.

Ibrahim Musa Wen (Nasarawa), posted to Ministry of Water Resources

Odewale Samson Olajide (Ogun), posted to the Head of Service of the Federation

Adesola Olusade (Ondo), posted to Ministry of Youths and Sports

Umar Mohammed Bello (Sokoto) posted to the Office of the SGF

Gabriel Tanimu (FCT), posted to the Office of SGF