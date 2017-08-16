New Permanent Secretaries And Their Postings

Ehuria Georgina Ekeoma (Abia), post to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF)
Akpan Edet Sunday (Akwa Ibom), posted to the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.
Anagbogu Ifeoma Nkiruka ((Anambra), posted to the Ministry of Women Affairs
Walson-Jack Diiarau Didi Esther (Bayelsa), posted to the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation (OHSF)
Gekpe George Isu (Cross River), posted to Ministry of Information and Culture
Aliboh Leon Lawrence (Delta), posted to the Ministry of Budget and National Planning
Uwaifo Osarenona Clement (Edo), posted to the Ministry of Health
Folayan Ayodele Olaniyi (Ekiti), posted to the OHSF
Abdullahi Abdulazeez Mashi (Katsina), posted to Ministry of Communications
Adebiyi Bolaji Adekunle (Lagos), posted to the Ministry of Labour and Productivity.
Ibrahim Musa Wen (Nasarawa), posted to Ministry of Water Resources
Odewale Samson Olajide (Ogun), posted to the Head of Service of the Federation
Adesola Olusade (Ondo), posted to Ministry of Youths and Sports
Umar Mohammed Bello (Sokoto) posted to the Office of the SGF
Gabriel Tanimu (FCT), posted to the Office of SGF
