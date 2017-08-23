Neymar Vows To Fight Barcelona Over Damages Claim, Bonus Payment

Neymar is to fight a claim by Barcelona for compensation following his move to Paris Saint-Germain and has promised to battle his former club for bonuses from his 2016 contract renewal which he says he has not be paid.

The Brazil forward left the Camp Nou this month for a world-record £198m, joining PSG in a move that more than doubled the previous highest fee.

The Spanish club said on Tuesday they were pursuing damages from Neymar for what they allege to be a “breach of contract”.

Neymar and his lawyers released a joint statement, quoted in the Spanish media, which read: “We inform everyone that Neymar and his lawyers are aware of the news released today regarding the legal actions filed by FC Barcelona before the courts of Barcelona.

“Following official notification and after full review of the club’s claim, the player’s formal defence will be filed in due course.

“Regarding the bonuses owed for the execution of the contract of 2016, it is also necessary to inform that the player has already initiated the formal procedures of collection before the competent courts.”

On Monday Neymar said Barcelona deserved “much more” than the current board of directors and added that it made him “very sad”.

On Tuesday the Catalan club announced they were chasing €8.5m (£7.8m) in damages, plus the return of an undisclosed bonus due to the player when he renewed his contract to 2021, and a further 10% of that amount in interest.

“Barcelona decided to take these actions in defence of their interests, after a unilateral termination of contract urged by Neymar Jr a few months after signing the renewal until the end of the year 2021,” a Barcelona statement read.

PSG said in response the club were “surprised” by Barcelona’s statement. The Ligue 1 side added in a statement: “The club repeats that, along with Neymar Jr, it strictly respected all applicable laws and rules and can only regret, once again, the attitude of FC Barcelona.”

