NGF Receives 2000 Advocacy Tools To Reduce Maternal, Child Mortality

Network for Health Equity and Development (NHED), a non-governmental organization appointed by Bill and Belinda Gate Foundation has handed over to the Nigeria Governors Forum, (NGF), two thousand copies of advocacy tools to reduce maternal child mortality and other health challenges in states across the country.

The NHED was appointed by Bill and Belinda Gate Foundation to work with the NGF with the aim of proffering solution for health promotion especially advocacy for Primary Health Care Under One Roof (PHCUOR).

The Chairman of NHED, Dr. Shehu Sule, who led a delegation to present the tools to the Director General of NGF, Asishana Okauru, in his office said, the advocacy is for three years from 2017 to 2019.

In addition, he said the NGO hopes to have completed all the targets meant to reduce maternal and child mortality along with other killer diseases.

Sule said the Programme is funded purely by the Bill and Belinda Gate Foundation, with the sole purpose of using the NGF platform to improve commitment of governors to Primary Health Care Under One Roof (PHCUOR).

He explained that Primary Health Care Under One Roof (PHCUOR) is to be implemented in line with the National Health Act that was passed in 2015 saying “It is to help ensure that we have good advocacy for maternal and child health programmes in Nigeria”.

According to Sule, the two objectives of NHED that have to do with NGF is “support the NGF secretariat in advocating for the establishment of Primary Health Care in line with the Primary Health Care Under One Roof objective, while the second is to work with Federal Ministry of Health and National Primary Health Care Development Agency to generate evidence and tools for advocating to the NGF.

He said already the staff of the NHED, NGF, the ministry of health and primary health care agency have begun work to generate the much needed evidence to do the work.

He, however, explained that the materials presented took seven months which included several meetings where ideas on what best form of advocacy should be adopted for the Primary Health Care Under One Roof (PHCUOR).

He said before the final stage, there were nine pillars arrived at after feedback received from all the executive secretaries of primary health care agency in the states saying it had been a very thorough process of consultation inclusiveness with all the stakeholders.

The next phase, according to Sule, is to develop specific advocacy kits peculiar to each state of the federation and that these specific tools will be developed after a visit to each state to see their peculiar situations and talk with each state governor during such visits as well as a final talk at the NGF.

Sule described the partnership with the NGF secretariat as very supportive and the good contributions have helped in developing the tools while expressing the hope that the tools will help to further improve the health care delivery in the country.

Okauru, in his response noted that the advocacy tools document were very comprehensive saying the issues of health is a major priority for the NGF.

He said the National Healthcare Act is a law with general applicability to all in the country. He said the Primary Health Care Under One Roof (PHCUOR) is central to what any state should be doing at this time but described as unfortunate people tending to run to the wrong place health plate form every time there is a challenge.

He said the federal government wants all the basic health issues like immunization, malaria, vaccination and the likes to be handled at the primary health care.

He commended the Bill and Belinda Gate Foundation for focusing on this at this time as it aligns with a number of things the NGF is doing.

The DG assured that the NGF secretariat will study the advocacy tools documents and utilize the tools effectively.

He said already the governors are having growing confidence in the primary health care following proper brief for relevant agencies concerned noting “If we don’t get healthcare right there is little you can go on in other sectors.”