Niger Police Rescue Abducted DPO, 5 Others — CP

The police in Niger on Thursday said they have rescued a Division Police Officer who was abducted on Sunday along with his orderly.

Mr Austine Agbonlahor, Commissioner of police told News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) in Minna, the officer, SP Amos Aliyu, was rescued along with five other victims in an operation.

Aliyu is the DPO in charge of Sarkin Pawa Police Division in Munya Local Government Area, Niger.

” Yes the senior police officer, along with five others, were rescued and have since been reunited with there loved ones ”

He said that the victims were rescued with the aid of useful information from some members of the public.

He explained the command was taking proactive security measures to deal with any form of security threat.

” We have already deployed sufficient security personnel in identified areas prone to criminal activities.

” We are battle ready to confront any form of security threat to enable residents move on with there legitimate business.

He called for more cooperation from the public to enable the police rid the state of criminals.