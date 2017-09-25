Nigeria At 57: Ekwueme Convenes “The Gathering”

Pastor Goodheart Obi Ekwueme who serves as both the Apostolic leader of HORM, and as the lead Pastor of Revival House of Glory International Church – RHOGIC (the church plant of HORM), is convening “The Gathering” a national praise festival to raise a Prophetic altar of Praise and Prayer for the nation as she turns 57 on Sunday October 1st.

He said the event billed to hold at the prestigious International Conference Centre, at 5pm through 11pm on Friday September 29th, is based on “an instruction from God to raise a national altar of praise and prayer on behalf of Nigeria as she celebrates her independence anniversary.”

Ekwueme said several churches all over the city under the auspices of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), The Church in the City (TCITC) are all collaborating together to ensure a successful event.

Expected at the event are renowned gospel ministers like David G, Freke Umoh, Bolaji Olarewaju, Kingsley Ike, Dunsin Oyekan, Effizee Jaginma and House of Judah.

The cleric also said to facilitate the movement of guests from across the city, arrangement has been made for free bus services to convey people to and from the events.