Nigeria At 57: Ex-President Jonathan Calls For Oneness, Tolerance

September 30 18:13 2017 Print This Article

Former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has sent his warm felicitations to Nigerians on the occasion of the nations 57th Independence anniversary. In a message released by his Spokesman, Ikechukwu Eze, the ex-President called for oneness and accommodation, stressing that the country would surmount its present challenges, and emerge stronger.

The message said: “I wish all Nigerians a happy 57th Independence anniversary.

“As a nation we are moving on. On October 1, 2010 we celebrated our Golden Jubilee as an independent nation. Again, in January 2014, we celebrated our Centenary as a nation. And today, October 1, 2017 we are celebrating our 57th Independence Anniversary. “It may seem as though we are passing through insurmountable challenges, but I am very intimately aware of the can do Nigerian spirit which will help us surmount our present challenges. “You may say tough times are here, but I say to you that tough times do not last, but tough people do. “I call on all Nigerians to renew faith with Nigeria as we add another year to our age. We will get better, we will be greater, of that there can be no doubt.

“Let me also seize this opportunity to call for togetherness, oneness and accommodation for all. We must accept the fact that none of us is as great as all of us. We thank God for the journey so far. We had challenges, we still have challenges but the Nigerian spirit of resilience will carry us on. I congratulate all Nigerians on our 57th Independence Anniversary.”

 

