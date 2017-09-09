Nigeria Beat Cote d’Ivoire In Afrobasket Tournament

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

Basketball fans on Saturday commended Nigeria’s D’Tigers for their narrow defeat of Cote d’Ivoire, 78-77 in the 2017 Tunisia-Senegal FIBA Afrobasket men’s Championship that dunked off on Sept. 8.

D’Tigres, the competition’s defending champions were made to work their socks off by the Ivoirians, who are no push-over in the men’s basketball terrain.

Team Captain, Ike Diogu proved his worth by leading the floor with 31 points eight rebounds in his 33 minutes spent on the court.

The Ivoirians resilient would not go unmentioned as they nearly took the game when they were up 74-69 with three minutes left for ball play.