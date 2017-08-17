Nigeria Declares Hate Speeches An Act Of Terrorism

The Nigerian Government has drawn the line on hate and divisive speeches in the country declaring it an act of terrorism.

The government warned of dire consequences for anyone who henceforth engages in them.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo while declaring open, a special retreat of National Economic Council (NEC), at the Presidential Villa, on Thursday, warned that business, political and religious leaders who promote, tolerate, support or fail to condemn hate speeches who be taken as an accomplice.

Osinbajo’s warning is coming on the heels of ethnic tensions heightened by the quit notice given by Arewa Youth coalition to Igbo resident in the northern part of the country to leave the north by October 1st.

“The Federal Government has drown a line on hate speech. Hate speech is a specie of terrorism as it is defined popularly is the unlawful use of violence or intimidation against individuals or groups especially for political aims. The law on hate speech, terrorism Act 2011, defines hate speech amongst other definitions as an act deliberately done with malice and which may seriously harm or damage a country or seriously intimidate a population,” he said at the opening of the retreat.

The acting president said ”The intimidation of a population by words, speech is an act of terrorism and this government intends to take this matter seriously. As I have said we have drawn a line against hate speech, it will not be tolerated, it will be taken as an act of terrorism and all of the consequences will follow”.

He called ”on business, political and religious leaders, whatever your political leanings or religion or tribe or faith, to condemn in the strongest possible terms at all times hate speeches”.

“Speech that promote violence against an individual or a group especially when such speech come from people of your own faith, tribe or group. Your silence in such situation can only be seen as an endorsement,” Osinbajo said.

Recalling the consequences of hate speeches in history, he said ”hate speech and promotion of the same throughout history from Nazi in Germany to the extermination of the Jews, to the Rwandan genocide succeeded in achieving their barbarous ends by the silence of influential voices from the aggressor communities when leaders in communities that speak in such a manner to create dissection or intimidate the population are quiet, they do a great disservice to our unity, they do a great disservice to our nation”.

“This is why I urge all political leaders, religious leaders, business leaders and all of those who truly want a united country, a country where there will be peace and security to ensure that we do no tolerate by our silence the hate speech that we hear every day in community,” Osinbajo stated further.

“Let me remind all of us that our constitution states that the primary purpose of government be the the security and welfare of our people. And as President Buhari use to say and I quote “we cannot administer a country you have not secured.” We will not relent in our vision of a secured country in which all citizens can confidently aspire to achieve their means and ambition. And I am confident that today mark an important milestone in achieving that vision.”

Osinbajo stressed that the NEC security meeting offers the time to implement the thinking, talking, action and analysis, adding that the action must be bold, ambitious, urgent and very importantly it must be innovative.

“It was Albert Einstein who said we cannot solve our problems with the same level of thinking that created the problems in the first place.

“This is the challenge to all of us to confront this matter with utmost seriousness because the problems we face as nation are not static but instead they continue to evolve, our thinking and solutions for them must also be equally dynamic to take into account the peculiar realities of the 21st century.

“Yesterday (Wednesday) we took an important step in incorporating all of our society into the fight against security issue and into the fight against insecurity in our country. In pursuance with the constitution I issued a directive to the Inspector General of Police to constitution a community policing programme.

“As you know the community policing Programme is one that the police itself has developed over the years, we expect that the community policing work take root and take effect and that all of our police formations across the country will engage their communities in a very creative way that the police themselves have specified in the community policing Programme. And so we expect that this will be a fundamental change in a way that policing is carried out in our country and that it will yield the kind of result.

“It is also for this reason that the national economic council meeting which brings together state governors and federal government. Is an ideal forum for the kind of conversation that we are going to have today.

“The Buhari administration has already set a pattern on engagement and collaboration with government, and we are committed to maintaining this atmosphere of frank engagement, you are aware that this has always not been the case. And prior to this administration the national economic council has not exactly fulfilled its obligations as an economic council, because of the unending series of conflicts between the federal and state government over very many issues, but we are determined to do things the right way, to be transparent in our dealings with you, to respect your views regardless of partisan and ideological affiliations and to join hands with you to create positive change in the lives of all our people.”

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen, pledged the commitment of the judiciary to do things differently and in good manner.

He said, “our commitment to having a good Nigerian society where peace and justice reign. I want to tell you also that though we also say that there are two sides to a coin, in reality there are three sides to a coin. In our condition in terms of where we find ourselves today, it is my personal view that insecurity, corruption, and impunity are the three sides of the same coin which ought to be taken together holistically if we are to move the country forward.

“I want us to think about that and to carry this through we need the support of Nigerian, particularly the Nigerian on the street who feel deprived one way or the other, rightly or wrongly, it could be imaginary but it is that he ought to be attended where he is pointing

out as where his problems are coming from may not necessarily be the source of his problem. But it is necessary for us to look in that direction incase he is right. If we have security, justice, then many of these agitations will equally die down.”

The Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Abdulkadir Yari in his opening remarks, said, 99.9% of security issues emanates from the state only few issues are in the centre in Abuja.

“It is the primary responsibility of government to secure lives and properties of its citizens. Governors are doing their best and the security chiefs can attest to that, we have been shouldering so many responsibilities of logistics in our separate states.

“If government will not achieve anything, it must achieve two things, fighting corruption and ensuring that they fix insecurity. We are still having some pockets of issues in the North East which is worrisome, in the last 12 months we were experiencing some kind of progress but all of a sudden it resurfaced again. And also you will agree with me that the issue of security is two sides although the CJN said it is three sides. Security and the economy has to work together.

“Government needs to deploy resources and encourage both those from the centre to employ those youth on the streets and take them out of the street so that they can have something good to engage them.

“We have not been paying much attention to Agriculture, my reason, in the last 10 years only N400billion was invested from either the central bank of Nigeria or commercial banks or the capital markets. But in 2010 AMCON came to rescue banks with bad debts and over N4trillion was injected into Amcon and no much impact was made on agric. And even the Anchor Borrowers programme in two years only N23 billion has been released for 200,000 farmers across the nation. In two years, N23 billion can do nothing to the sector that we believe can give employment to 75% of Nigerians. Something has to be done.”

Those at the retreat include all state governors, Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen, National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rted), Service Chiefs, Director General Department of Security Service, Lawan Daura, Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, Acting Chairman Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, and other senior government officials.