Nigeria Deploys Troops To The Gambia

The ECOWAS have unanimously decided in their meeting to use the ECOWAS Standby Force for deployment in the Gambia with the Nigerian Military participation. The aim is to implement the decision of ECOWAS leaders in upholding the result of the Presidential election held in The Gambia on the 1 of December 2016.

It could be recalled that the ECOWAS leaders led by our noble President His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari made series of spirited efforts to resolve the impasse amicably but all diplomatic efforts by the ECOWAS and other world leaders were rebuffed by outgoing President of the Gambia Haj Yahya Jammeh. Accordingly, in line with this the Nigerian military will deploy its assets as part of ECOWAS standby force to protect the people of the Gambia and maintain sub regional peace and security. Additionally, it will also protect and sustain the democratic norms in the sub-region. This will also forestall the breakdown of law and order in the Gambia and the sub-region in general

You are please requested to disseminate this information through your medium.

Signed:

MUHAMMED SANI AHMED

BRIGADIER GENERAL

FOR HON MINISTER OF DEFENCE

19 January 2017