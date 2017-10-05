Nigeria Has Invested $60 Billion In ICT In 16 Years, Says Communications Minister

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

The Minister of Communications, Mr. Adebayo Shittu has disclosed that the country has invested over $60 billion in infrastructure in the information, communication technology sector in the last 16 years.

Shittu disclosed this in his keynote address at the 6th European Union-Nigeria Business Forum, in Lagos.

According to the minister, the Federal Government has been conscious of the role ICT plays in national development and has therefore been committed for over 15 years in ensuring that ICT facilities and services were expanded rapidly.

Lamenting growing youth unemployment, the minister said,“We are mindful of the fact that youths play a key role in developing the ICT sector, and we are putting in place the right business environment and regulatory framework to allow our young people to unlock all the potential of digital economy.Undoubtedly, ICT has a vital role to play in this endeavour”.

The minister said that globally, ICT had become a veritable tool for advancing growth and economic development, especially in countries endowed with natural resources stressing that “ICT has changed the way people communicate, learn, and conduct businesses. A World Bank econometric study carried out in 2009 showed that every 10 per cent increase in ICT investment generates a 1.38 per cent increase in GDP”.

“The Nigeria ICT sector today is one of the fastest growing despite the economic recession. Riding on ICT has become expedient as traditional approaches are falling to reverse the unemployment trend,” he said.

Shittu said that the country had the potential to become a major player in the global economy by virtue of its human and natural resource endowments noting that the potential had remained relatively untapped over the years.

Emphasizing furtjer the role ICT plays in economic development, Shittu said that the country was leveraging on ICT to drive transparency in governance and improve the quality and cost effectiveness of public service delivery as one great impetus that the Nigeria economy was pursing with vigour.

“No nation can fight a war without an army. The progress of any nation lies in the productivity of its citizens. In order for the ICT sector to supplement or replace the oil and gas sector, we have put in place strong policy framework which favours the sector. We want the ICT sector to be the cash cow for our nation,” the minister said.

Earlier, the EU Ambassador and Head of Delegation, Mr Ketil Karlsen said the EU was focusing on youths and women on how their roles in the ICT and agriculture sector.

Karlsen said that EU was also focusing on how it could provide thousands of jobs for Nigerians through European investments.

He said that the main priority in Nigeria was to develop an already flourishing partnership between the EU and the country.

The diplomat added that the union was working hand in hand with the Nigerian government to create conducive environment for European investors to come and invest in the country.