Nigeria Imports $125 Million Fishery Products From Norway Annually – Ambassador

The Norwegian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Kjemprud Jens-Petter, says Nigeria imports fishery products worth 125 million dollars (N45 billion) from his country annually.

Jens-Petter told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday that the fishery imports from Norway included stock fish, mackerel and salmon.

“Annually, Norwegian fish exports to Nigeria stand at 125 million dollars and these include stock fish, pelagic fish, mainly mackerel and salmon.

“We are interested in expanding our market access and consider the upper market salmon to have further potential.

“ Ideally we believe it would be possible to double our exports considering the huge Nigerian market and the current recovery of the Nigerian economy,’’ he said.

He said that the Nigerian-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce (NNCC) was working with his embassy to attract Norwegian investment and cooperation for the development of Nigeria’s fishery industry.

The Norwegian envoy said that his home government, through its organisation,

Innovation Norway, was prepared to support and share technical expertise with Nigerian fishing companies in boosting local fish production.

He said that the Norwegian government was also interested in the development and exportation of Nigerian seafood to Norway.

Jens-Petter said that NNCC and Norwegian fish exporters and aquaculture companies have exchanged visits on how Nigeria could also achieve bumper fish production locally.