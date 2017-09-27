Nigeria Opts Out Of 90 International Organizations

The Nigerian Government has opted out of 90 of the 310 international organizations it belong to, Kemi Adeosun, minister of finance has said.

Briefing journalist, on Wednesday, after the Federal Executive Council (FEC), at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Adeosun said the decision to pull out of the 90 organizations was a recommendation by a committee set up by the Federal Government, to review the status of all the 310 international organizations and their relevance to Nigeria.

She put Nigeria’s annual subscriptions for belonging to the 310 organizations at about $70 million per annum.

“The committee made some recommendations. That out of the 310 organizations, 220 organizations should be retained and the rest we should withdraw membership from,” the finance minster said.

“Basically Nigeria is a member of 310 international organizations and a committee was set up to review the rationale of our continued membership of such a large number of our organizations, particularly in the light of the fact that in many cases we are not actually paying our financial obligations and subscriptions which is causing some embarrassment to Nigeria and our image abroad,” she said

Adeosun said the decision to prune the organizations is “just prudence and value for money. Nigeria doesn’t need to be a member of every single organizations but those we are members of, we have made a decision at FEC that we must prioritize and pay our obligations because that is part of the nation’s image. That is what gives Nigeria as a country the right to sit up very straight at international meetings, when you haven’t paid up your subscriptions you can’t necessary do so”.

The committee according to her is expected to report back to Council in the next two weeks with the final figures adding that “ministers were then asked to look at the recommendations of those international organizations which we want to withdraw from and ensure that they are in support of those decisions before we will finalize the work on this issue”.

Council according to her reviewed the status of the debt the country was owning the different international organizations and urged the finance ministry to harmonize the debt to enable government make the necessary payment.

“There was a dispute as to the figure of how much is owed. The committee had a figure of about $ 120 million but we are clear from ministry of Finance and other ministries that is far more than that. Our subscriptions are in arrears in a number of major organizations,” she said.

“The directive of the council was that we should go and reconcile those figures and come back to council and have a payment plan for those figures to avoid Nigeria being embarrassed internationally. And also circulars needed to be issued on who can commit Nigeria because it was discovered it would be a director or an ambassador who attended the meeting who committed subscription on behalf of Nigeria. Of course then the international organization then begins to chase us for its money,” Adeosun said.

The minister said the government has resolved that “We need to tighten up the procedures of committing Nigeria to any form of subscription or donations to international organizations”.