Nigeria Parliament Moves Resumption Date To Sept 26

The National Assembly has postponed its resumption from annual recess by one week.

The lawmakers, who were to resume on September 19, are now to resume on September 26, 2017.

Clerk of the National Assembly, Mr. Mohammed Sani-Omolori, in a statememt, on Wednesday, announced the new date.

“This is to inform all distinguished senators and honourable members of the National Assembly, of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, that the resumption date of both Houses in plenary has been rescheduled from Tuesday 19th September 2017 to Tuesday 26th September 2017.

“All distinguished senators and honourable members are by this notice requested to resume sitting in plenary on Tuesday, 26th September, 2017 at 10am prompt.”