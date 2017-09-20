Nigeria Traces IPOB Financial Hub To France As Buhari Proscribes Organization

The Federal Government said it has traced the financial headquarters of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to France and vowed to block the inflow of fund to the now proscribed organization.

Addressing State House correspondents, on Wednesday, the Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed also accused the British government of harbouring the IPOB radio and noted however that the Nigerian government has been engaged in diplomatic negotiation with the British government with a view to resolving the problem.

He said “Let me tell you, the financial headquarters is in France, we know but you see can you as a government stop sending money to your parents? You have to block the sources of finance that is what I said recently,” adding that “We have the records, we know IPOB collects money from many people from diaspora. They collect money from many people in Nigeria. They collect money from some foreign countries, this is clear.

Mohammed added further “It is incontrovertible that some people in diaspora contribute money to IPOB. Where does he get his money from? We know this as a fact. Who does not know that the IPOB internal radio is located in London? We know the diplomatic moves we have been taking and approaching the UK. All the damages its done but they don’t see it that way, for them its about freedom of expression”.

He said “ I don’t want any diplomatic row, we know for a fact where the funding is coming from and we are going to stop them but its difficult to stop them and we have been working on it and we will not stop”.

The minister argued that for openly soliciting arms from foreign governments, IPOB has gone beyond a tolerable organization stressing that no sane government anywhere in the world would fold its hands to allow such lawlessness.

On the proscription of IPOB, the information minister said “For those who are fixated with legality, I have good news for them: President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the process of proscribing IPOB, and the procedure is on as I speak. But I ask, if the President had been overly concerned with legality, where would Nigeria have been today? If attacks in the South-east had attracted reprisals elsewhere in the country, what would have happened. But for the quick action of state governors in the South-east and and the North, there would have been a conflagration of immense proportions”.

Mohammed who said he was not interested in the semantics or legality of troops deployment or the proscription of IPOB said “All I know is that IPOB has engaged in terrorist activities, viz: Setting up parallel military and paramilitary organizations, clashing with the national army and attempting to seize rifles from soldiers, using weapons such as machetes, molotov cocktails and sticks and mounting roadblocks to extort money from people, among others”.

“Semantics or legality” added, “Which country in the world will tolerate those activities I have listed above? Which national army will look the other way when it is being attacked by a band of thugs?, he said

He disclosed that the organization has gone beyond what is tolerable for any government stressing that “IPOB has decided to externalize its campaign. It has written to governments and parliaments in the West alleging genocide in the South-east. Even a dictionary definition of ‘genocide’ does not support that claim. IPOB has also engaged in using highly-emotive

videos of killings, which it harvested from other lands and were doctored, to hoodwink the international community”.