Nigeria Navy, Air Force To Leave Gambia Soon Says Saraki

February 02 18:16 2017 Print This Article

Nigeria soldiers deployed in The Gambia at the behest of the political crisis in the country would return to Nigeria soon.

This disclosure was made, on Thursday by Senate President Bukola Saraki, when he visited Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, at the Presidential Villa.

Addressing State House correspondents, after the meeting, Mr. Saraki said “the acting president is briefing us on our trip to Gambia and what the situation is. And that the navy and the air force will be coming back”.

The Senate President added however that “it is likely some troops will be left behind?”.

It would be recalled that following the refusal of former President Yaya Jammeh to relinquish power on January 19, 2017, after losing ?elections to Adama Barrow, the regional body Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS), deployed troop in the country to enforce an ECOWAS mandate to chase out Jammel.

However, after several diplomatic shuttles and a show of military might by ECOWAS forces, the recalcitrant Jammel fled into exile in Guinea paving the way for President Barrow to assume duty as the new Gambia President.

 

