Nigerian Air Force Commences Operation Ruwan Wuta II, Claims Hits Against Boko Haram Terrorists On Day One

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has commenced Operation RUWAN WUTA II, as part of efforts to further decimate the ability of the Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) to freely operate in the country.

The Operation, which commenced on 23 October 2017, is essentially an intensive day and night aerial bombardment that is designed to rain significant fire on freshly discovered hideouts of the BHTs. On the first day of the operation, the NAF conducted several Air Interdiction missions in the Northeast, including one on a location in Garin Maloma.

Previous intelligence reports, gathered through Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions by NAF ISR platforms had revealed the presence of a large number of BHTs in some dispersed structures in Garin Maloma. Consequently, the location was attacked, in succession, by two Alpha Jet aircraft. The first Alpha Jet aircraft attacked the settlement with bombs, which destroyed the targeted structures and caused fire around the structures where the BHTs were hiding, sending a few survivors scampering for safety.

The second Alpha Jet aircraft, which strafed the area with rockets, subsequently took out some of the fleeing BHT survivors. Similarly, BHT locations in places such as Arra and Boboshe, amongst others, were successfully attacked by the NAF Mi-17 helicopter and the newly acquired Mi-35M helicopter.

OLATOKUNBO ADESANYA

Air Commodore

Director of Public

Relations and Information