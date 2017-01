Nigerian Army Denies Planning To Attack Gambia

The Nigerian Army says it has no plans to attack The Gambia or any other country.

The Army in a statement by it Director, Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Sani Usman, said it was not true that it was mobilising troops to remove Yahya Jammeh as is being reported.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Nigerian Army is not planning to attack any country,” it said.