Nigerian Firm, Oranto Petroleum Strikes Oil Exploration Deal In Uganda

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos with agency reports

Nigerian owned firm, Oranto Petroleum has signed two production sharing agreements with East African country of Uganda to explore for oil and gas in the country.

According to the terms of the agreement between the country and the firm, Oranto is expected to concentrate its operations in and around the Lake Albert region of Uganda.

A statement issued by the company on Tuesday quoted the management of the company saying that it won the bid after its proposal was considered alongside several others from other regions of the world.

On the contents of the agreement, the statement quoted the Chairman of Oranto Petroleum, Prince Arthur Eze as saying, “We are excited to enter this agreement … Lake Albert is home to some prime petroleum acreage.”

The deal covers the Ngassa Shallow Play and Ngassa Deep Play exploration blocks located near the southern part of Lake Albert, Uganda’s ministry of energy and mineral development said.

Uganda discovered oil in 2006 in the Albertine rift basin along its border with the Democratic Republic of aCongo.

Recoverable crude reserves are estimated between 1.4 and 1.7 billion barrels and first production is due in 2020.