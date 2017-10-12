Nigerian Internet Users Jumps To 92 Million In August

NigeriaTelecommunications Commissions has revealed that internet users and data subscribers in the various networks in the country has marginally increased to 92 million in August.

The commission made this known in its Monthly Internet Subscribers Data made available on its website on Thursday.

According to the commission, the overall figure showed an increase of 739,975 subscribers in August over the July figure of over 91 million subscribers.

The statistics showed MTN and Airtel network providers gained new internet subscribers, while Globacom and 9Mobile lost subscribers during the month under review.

The breakdown by NCC showed that Airtel was a big gainer with an new subscribers of 576, 856, increasing the number to 21,165,124 internet users in August as against 20,588,268 recorded in July.

MTN also had slight increase of 333,847 of new internet subscribers amounting to 31,863,373 in August as against 32, 197,220 in July.

However, Globacom had 26,955,276 customers surfing the net on its network in August, showing a decrease of 43,215 users from the 27,912,061 that surfed the internet on the network in July, it said.

The data showed that 9mobile also had a decrease of 213,943 customers to 11,842,298 subscribers in August down from 12,056,241 users recorded in July.

The Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA) networks operators such as Multi-Links and Visafone had a total of 30,309 internet users on their networks in August, maintaining the same record of July.

Visafone had 30,305 customers surfing the internet in August, while Multi-Links had only four internet users.