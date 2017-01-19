Nigerians Don’t Need Counselling To Reject APC In 2019 – Fayose

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has said Nigerians don’t need counselling to reject the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2019 general elections in the country, saying the abysmal performance of the party has already made the people grow weary of it.

This is just as the governor noted that there is a wide difference in the tolerance levels of former President Goodluck Jonathan and the incumbent, Muhammadu Buhari.

He stated this in Ado-Ekiti during an interactive session with some journalists.

According to a press release by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, on Wednesday, he quoted the governor as saying that nearly two years of leading the country, the APC and President Buhari, had made life worse for the people rather than improving their lots.

?”Nigeria of our dream is not what we see now?. What I said about President Buhari are coming to pass. Before the polls, I said people should not vote for him.? Nigerians are hungry and they are regretting. If a nobody contests against Buhari in 2019, Buhari will lose?. ?Nigerians don’t need counselling to know that they should not vote Buhari in 2019.? It is obvious.

“Majority of those who voted for him never really knew him as they were mostly in their 40s, people who were toddlers when he ruled Nigeria as a military man in the 80s. Also, ?he is vindictive and apart from military nature, he does not have what it takes to run Nigeira.? His government then was run by Idiagbon.

“He is also not tolerant. You can’t compare him with Dr Goodluck Jonathan. ?Jonathan? accepted defeat in an election he conducted,” he stated.

On the allegation of corruption against the PDP-led government, Fayose opined that those making such today would also have their books scrutinized by those coming after them.

He expressed surprise that former President Olusegun Obasanjo could also level corruption allegation against PDP, when he spent eight years as president on the platform of PDP which was in power for 16 years.

?On whether a mega party would be formed to wrestle power from the APC, Fayose said time would tell, adding that he was a committed and loyal member of the PDP.

Answering question on the mode of selecting the PDP governorship candidate in Ekiti State come 2018, the governor said ?public servants, artisans and people from different sectors in the state would form part of the collegiate that would nominate the party’s standard bearer.

He said it would be after collating opinions of the various groups that the aspirants would go for the primary of the party.

“Nobody will be stopped from aspiring, but we will go through that system to ensure that our candidate is the choice of the people of the state. After that, the party’s primary would select, but whatever results we have got from the different groups could guide in party members making the final choice, ” he said.

On the costs of capital projects being executed across the state, Fayose said over N12 billion was involved.

He stated that the flyover in Ado-Ekiti would gulp about N6 billion, the new Ojaba Market about N3.5 billion and that the three phases of the dualisation of Ikere main road would gulp N2.5 billion.

On what the state would do if the contractors could not deliver on time, the governor said nothing was a matter of life and death, adding that what the state was after was quality job being done.