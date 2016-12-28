Nigeria’s implementation of SDGs 5 and Civil Society Engagement

The adoption of the MDGs in 2000 with commitment by Nigeria to implement gender policies, constitutional reviews, quotas, guidelines, affirmative action and national action plans to address gender inequality either in terms of economic advancement , improved education, introduction of gender desks, HIV/AIDS reduction, reduction of maternal death / child mortality and or tackling women’s unequal economic empowerment .

Gender equality was seen as a cross cutting issue that required urgent attention for development to be achieved. Many civil society organisations partnered with government to implement some portions of the MDGs, setting targets and holding government accountable to its commitments, development partners also helped to boost government efforts by strengthening the capacity of government institutions to deliver on its promise.

Despite these achievements, progress remain slow in Nigeria, while national GDPs increased, it did not translate into direct economic benefit for women and girls, violence against women continues to be on increase, women and girls still have the responsibility to care for the aged, sick and persons living with HIV/AIDS, while women unpaid work status remain. Rape and spousal abuse is still daily , a few of the policies introduced are not implemented, corruption and law of rule law persisted.

Women contribution to agriculture continues unrecognised as they are denied loans and land ownership with poverty still having the face of women. The few gender desks established at police station in partnership with civil society organisations, policies created do not have legal mandate for their implementation and women contributions are not documented. Women still form the majority in the informal sector but majority in poverty. Girls who go to school do not have jobs when they graduate, early and forced marriage persists leading to vesicle vaginal fistula and poor economic status.

There has been establishment of women affairs and youth ministries, gender policies, and work place policies that takes into consideration the issues that affects women and creation of a better and conducive work environment for women. More girls are enrolled in primary and secondary schools but the percentage decline with drop outs before university education. Maternal deaths continues, women and girls continue to pay suffer more in conflict situations.

There have been deliberate efforts to review constitutions and gender policies to reflect the holistic approach in tackling violence and abuse. There has been pockets of good leadership in some states in Nigeria that has ensured bills that promote the rights of women are passed into laws, (domestic violence laws, widowhood laws, Laws on Trafficking, FGM, Withdrawal from school, reproductive rights Laws and Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act. There are also knowledge sharing across states in the country, despite these efforts, these are still myriads of problems that challenges.

In Nigeria, there is a disconnect between the states and the demand and agitations of the people leading to violent protests and conflicts that currently threaten to hamper the progress made over the years. Constitutional review for Nigeria has not reflected the wishes of women and girls. Women participation continues to be mere tokenism with men occupying prestigious positions of Presidents, State Governors and local government chairmen. Political appointments are reserved for men with few percentages of less than 10% for women in executive and non executive positions.

25 years after signing and ratifying CEDAW, Nigeria is yet to domesticate it. It has promulgated violence against persons and prohibition Act(VAPP) that aim to legitimise women’s rights, it is yet to be domesticated in many states. The bill on gender and equal opportunity bill has witnessed several setbacks at the senate.

Discriminatory laws and policies are still enforced leading to violence against women and girls and attacks in many parts of the states. Nigeria is ravaged with insurgency with women and girls killed, kidnapped from school, on the road, in their homes and places of work and worship ransom, for sexual slavery, for terrorism radicalisation and hundreds of thousand s displaced in the north east. Political violence against women and killings continue unabated before during and after elections.

The achievement of the SDGs 5 in Nigeria will depend on primarily on national level leadership and actions by state parties while relying on an enabling and global partnership geared towards providing the necessary finances, capacity, technology and innovations to Nigeria.

We sincerely hope the adoption for the SDG will bring a new sense of development that translates into gains for women and girls.

The SDGs will require government to break it into tangibles in a national development plan, strategies and visions and national integration. SDG5 will involve integration into national development plans and budgets, Policy formulation at sectoral levels, Institutional capacity for stakeholders, Programme development, communication and stakeholders mobilisation, Financing and Legal measures

Unlike the during the MDGs, that saw Nigeria starting 5 years after, Nigeria is starting on time with the SDGs.

The following have been visible efforts by the governments on the SDGs to kick-start the process to 2030.

The transition from MDGs to SDGs

Establishment of an office of a Senior Special Assistant to the President (OSSAP) with the appointment of woman to head it.

Formation of a house of assembly committee on SDG

The 2017 National budget has percentage for SDGs but placed under the ministry of housing.

The states governments have not began an visible work on the SDGs although many still retain the old offices of the MDGs. They are expected to begin their transition replicating the national with special advisers on SDGs to governors and local government chairmen.

SDGs5 has nine targets with no timeline for achievements and the government of Nigeria needs to focus on the enforcement on policies and laws on gender equality, harmful traditional practices, women economic and political empowerment by addressing;

structural causes of gender inequality ,

violence against women

women and girls unpaid care work,

women limited control over assets and properties including land,

women and girls unhindered access to sexual reproductive health

unequal participation in private and public decision making

These are already included in existing international commitments such as CEDAW, Beijing Platform for Action and Maputo Protocol as well as major outcomes of major conferences and resolutions of bodies by the General Assembly and Commission on the Status of Women.

Grassroots civil society engagement and advocacy will have increase the speed of engagement by:

Developing a common position for advocacy in support of Goal 5.

Review gender equality strategies and programmes and how the existing works fit into SDGs5.

Engagement with the government ( national, state and local )government for institutional strengthening and national development plans,

Capacity building of civil society members for joint monitoring of goal 5 to ensure women and girls are not left behind by 2030.

Civil society coalition to create a strong accountability mechanism used to measure the implementation,

Civil society group participation in follow up review at the UN in 2019.

Nigeria cannot afford to get it wrong on the SDGs as a stitch in time saves nine.

Louisa Ono Eikhomun is the Executive Director of Echoes of Women in Africa( ECOWA)

