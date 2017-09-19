NIMC Warns Nigerians Against Street Registration

NIMC Warns Nigerians Against Street Registration
Though they are visible at every corner in Nigeria, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) on Tuesday cautioned Nigerians against patronising the various registering centres on the road sides for their national identity cards.

Lagos State Coordinator of the Commission, Mr. Tayo Adeniyi gave the caution against making use of the roadsides registration centres when he told newsmen in Lagos, that those registering people on the street were not agents of the commission.

Adeniyi said that NIMC has created up to 44 centres in the state to facilitate registration and collection of the national identity cards across the state.

He added that the centers were spread across the entire local governments and the Local Council Development Areas (LCDA’s) in the state saying “The people you see outside are not our staff; they are running their own business centres. The only thing we go against is when we see our logo in the centre.

“Immediately, we will alert the security agents, and the Department of State Services (DSS) to effect their arrest because they have been labeling us that they are our agents.

“We have 44 registering centre across Lagos State; I don’t know why people still patronize street agents. Registration is free, collection of name is free, collection of identity card is also free,’’Adeniyi said.

The coordinator said that the registration could also be done through the internet, adding that the applicant would bring the print out for confirmation and immediately be prepared for capturing.

He urged the public to go to centres close to them and register for their national identity cards and explained that the agency sometimes went to organizations to register their staff after fulfilling the prerequisite to bring them near or inside their organization.

He said“We have a website that can be used to register people, if you come with your slip, we will check and retract your data, then prepare you for capturing.

