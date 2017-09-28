Nineteen Dead In Madagascar Plague Outbreak

Nineteen people have died of plague in Madagascar over the past two months, AFP reports quoting the Health Ministry.

A total of 104 suspected cases have been registered.

The disease, which is endemic in Madagascar, is normally seen in parts of the country between October and March.

The ministry says the latest outbreak has caused panic in Tamatave, a town on the east coast, which has not seen the disease for 100 years.

