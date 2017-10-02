NJC Constitutes Panels To Probe Two CJs, 13 Other Judges

The National Judicial Council, under the Chairmanship of the Hon. Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Mr. Justice Walter Nkanu Samuel Onnoghen, GCON, at its 83rd Meeting constituted 15 Committees to investigate various allegations in the Petitions written against 15 Judicial Officers, including two Chief Judges.
Council however decided not to constitute an Investigative Committee to look into the matter, because the Hon. Chief Judge had already retired from service and therefore no longer in the employment of the National Judicial Council.
The Judges are:-
i). Hon. Justice Mr. L. T. C. Eruba – High Court of Justice, Abia State; and
ii). Hon. Grand Kadi Abdullahi Waiya – Sharia’h Court of Appeal, Kano State.
Soji Oye, Esq.
Director (Information)
for: SECRETARY
