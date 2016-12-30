NNPC Subsidiary In Illegal Deals With Swiss Firm Over AGO, DPK, LPFO Allocations

A major scandal may be brewing in the oil and gas sector involving head of Hyson Nigeria Limited Mr. Inuwa Waya, Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC) Mr. Faruk Ahmed and Philia Energy SA, a swiss registered oil marketing company owned by a Nigeria, over backdoor deals of Nigeria’s AGO, DPK, LPFO.

Our investigations revealed that Mr. Waya with the help of Ahmed have severally by passed Vitol, a joint Venture partner with Hyson to illegally sell PMS, AGO, DPK, LPFP to Philia Energy SA below the international market prices.

Our correspondent gathered that the two heads of the NNPC trading subsidiaries are alleged to have connived recently to sell four cargoes of the petroleum products to Philia Energy SA owned by a Nigerian one Mr. Ikenna Okoli and the proceeds allegedly shared by the trio

Vitol, our correspondent gathered has protested the backdoor deal to the NNPC management and threatened to break the JV deal with Hyson Nigeria Limited if the backdoor deals continued.

Mr. Okoli, who according to our investigations was introduced to the Waya by the PPMC Ahmed is said to be the person responsible for the welfare of both Waya and Ahmed’s children in Switzerland.

A source in the industry confided in our correspondent that in the last few months, both Waya and Ahmed are alleged to have devised ways of illegally diverting petroleum and other by products allocations due to Hyson and PPMC to Philia Energy.

Frontiersnews investigations revealed that trouble started when Mr. Waya who allegedly allocated the four cargoes of AGO, DPK, LPFO and other associated products to Philia Energy SA alleged that the Swiss energy company connived with the PPMC boss to shortchange him from the proceeds accruing from the deal.

The source said when Vitol got wind of the deal, it protested and the Hyson boss panicked and feared that he may be accused of fraud and prosecuted for breaching the JV agreement with Vitol and quickly raised some weighty allegations in a “nasty memo” to the Group Managing Director (GMD), NNPC indicting the PPMC boss in the said deal.

It could however not be confirmed if the management of the NNPC has launched an investigation into the matter but our correspondent gathered that Waya has reassured Vitol of the commitment of Hyson in keeping the JV and had therefore agreed to move into a new rented office on the third floor of Tsukunda House, in Central Area, Abuja to accommodate both Hyson and Duke Energy.