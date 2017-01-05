NNPC to Set Up Security Advisory Council to Tackle Pipeline Vandalism – RealNews

THE Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has outlined plans to establish a security advisory council aimed at bringing a lasting solution to the perennial problem of pipeline vandalism and sundry security challenges bedeviling the oil and gas industry.

Speaking during a visit to NNPC by the management of Media Trust Limited, Maikanti Baru, group managing director of NNPC, said there was need to evolve new measures to bring an end to pipeline vandalism which is a major threat to the nation’s economy.

Baru said the security advisory council would involve critical stakeholders which include security agencies, Niger Delta leaders, IOCs which would address all security and host community agitations.

“We want to passionately appeal to those behind indiscriminate acts of infrastructure vandalism to put an end forthwith to these despicable acts which are a great threat to the economy, the eco-system and energy security of the country,” Baru stated.

He explained that since coming on board, he has ensured that the NNPC was run as a FACTI-based Corporation (Focused, Accountable, Competitive and a Transparent organisation conducting its business with Integrity.)

He noted that the Corporation’s monthly operational and financial reports were always in the public sphere for all to see, adding that it was this new wave of openness and transparency that has earned the NNPC rave reviews and accolades among Nigerians.

“With the consistent release of our monthly financial and operational reports, the Nigerian Extractive Industries & Transparency Initiative (NEITI) recently commended us for embracing openness, subjecting our activities to greater public scrutiny and providing real-time information about the state of the nation’s oil and gas sector,” Baru said.

He explained that through his 12 Business Focus Areas (BUFA), the Corporation has kick-started the implementation of policies to place the organization on the path of growth and profitability.

He explained that aside increasing the nation’s oil and gas reserves to 37 billion barrels of oil and 192 trillion cubic feet of gas respectively, the Corporation has also commenced exploratory activities in the Gongola Basin with the aim of further growing oil and gas reserves and taking advantage of low oil prices which make inland exploration cost effective.

Baru also lauded the management of Media Trust Limited for its factual reportage of the corporation’s activities and operations, according to a statement signed by Ndu Ughamadu, group general manager, Group Public Affairs Division, NNPC

“You have remained a leading voice in the fight against unwholesome activities of crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism and sabotage of the nation’s oil and gas installations. We will like to see this gesture continue” he stated.

Earlier, Kabir Yusuf, chairman of the board of directors, Media Trust Limited, stated that the visit was to strengthen the existing cordial relationship between the two organisations and to also thank the NNPC management for the good works it was doing for the country.

“We are here as stakeholders in the media and the economy to say that we appreciate the work you are doing and to also have the opportunity to have more insight into these works and to communicate it to the public,” Yusuf said.