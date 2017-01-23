No Going Back On Abuja AIrport Closure Amaechi Declares

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi on Monday shove aside all criticism to reaffirm Federal Government’s determination to proceed with the planned closure of the Nnmadi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja for the renovation and construction of a second runway.

Speaking at the Second Presidential Business Forum, a platform to engage and interact with the private sector to keep them abreast with government’s policies, programmes and activities, Mr. Amaechi said the damaged portion of the airport had already caused German airline, Lufthansa its gear on landing at the airport.

Amaechi who responded to the concerns raised by the President of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Frank Udenba-Jacobs on the planned closure of the airport, the airport has outlived it’s 20 years live-span adding that the work to be done is not repairs but complete re-building of the airport.

“We are not going back on closure of Abuja airport. I understand that ?Lufthansa landed and damage their gear and have been here for three days. The runaway was built to last for 20 years but it has been in use now for 34 years. We cannot do it only at night. We don’t want to loose anybody. We are not repairing but rebuilding?. If anything happens you will ask us to resign and we don’t want to resign,” the minister said.

The closure of the airport according to the Federal Government would only last for six weeks while repairs of the 3,600 metres runway would take six months, the Minister of State Aviation, Mr. Hadi Serika had said when he appeared before the Senate earlier in the year.?