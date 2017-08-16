No Nation Can Survive With The Levels Of Corruption In Nigeria – Osinbajo

Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo Wednesday said the administration did not believe that Nigeria and indeed any nation could survive with the levels of corruption witnessed in the country in the past years.

Osinbajo made this known at the swearing-in of newly appointed 17 Permanent Secretaries before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He told the new PS that “your coming into office at this particular time is a good signal and I believe very strongly that it will be an opportunity for a reset in some cases of projects and programmes that up till now may not have been fully completed.

“But we want to emphasize that we do not believe that any nation can survive at the levels of corruption that we have witnessed in our country in the past years.

“It is completely impossible to implement government policies or programmes or to ensure that the benefits of economic programmes, the benefits even of democracy, ever reach the ordinary man if corruption remains at the levels that it has been in the previous years.

“This is why our commitment to corruption is not just a glib reference, it is not just glib talk; it is important, it is crucial, as a matter of fact, as the President has said – “if we don’t kill corruption, corruption will kill us”.

“It is your responsibility as Federal Permanent Secretaries especially this new corps of Federal Permanent Secretaries, chosen and selected on merit to ensure that you carry out in the fullest measure all of the anti-corruption programmes of this government, and to ensure also that by your practice and in your conduct you are also above board”.

Acting President told them “you come into office at a crucial moment in our national history. First we are at the cusp of a radical economic recovery and growth effort that has as its core the implementation of a comprehensive diversification of the Nigerian economy”.

Acting President reminded the new PS “Your role is not just in providing direction, and providing leadership but also in the training of the core of the civil service that is under your care and charge. We expect that Permanent Secretaries will be the drivers of the implementation of the Executive Orders. And this is why a training programme has been undertaken in order to do so and it is a continuous programme of training”.

Prof Osinbajo also announced portfolios for the two Ministers sworn-in two weeks ago with Prof. Steven Ocheni assigned the portfolio of Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment, and Mr Suleiman Hassan assigned the Portfolio of the Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing.

The posting of the Permanent Secretaries are: Mrs. Anagbogu Ifeoma Nkiruka, Women Affairs, Mrs. Walson-Jack Didi Esther, Service Welfare Office in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Gekpe Grace Isu, Information and Culture

Others were Aliboh Leon Lawrence, Budget and National Planning; Uwaifo Osarenoma Clement, Ministry of Health; Afolayan Ayodele Olaniyi, Common Services, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation;Abdullahi Abdulazeez Mashi, Ministry of Communications; Adebiyi Bolaji Adekunle, Labour and Employment; Ibrahim Musa Wen, Water Resources.

Odewale Samson Olajide, Special Duties, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation; Adesola Olusade, Youth and Sports Development; Umar Mohammed Bello, Special Services Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Aduda Gabriel Tanimu, Politcal Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Akpan Edet Sunday is to resume duty in the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment on October 1. While Ehuria Georgina Ekeoma, Cabinet Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.