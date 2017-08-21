No Nigerian Killed In Ghana, Says High Commission

Nigeria High Commission in Accra, Ghana, has dismissed report in a section of the Nigerian media that five Nigerians have been killed in that country.

Dismissing the report, Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, Ambassador Olufemi Abikoye, said no Nigerian has been killed as a result of attacks on Nigerians living in Sowutoum Area of Greater Accra.

According to him, the truth is that a Nigerian, Thompson Peters reportedly stabbed a Ghanian, Misbau Amadu to death claiming it was in self-defence.

He said the matter is now being investigated by the Ghanian Police authority while the Nigerian is being protected from reprisal attacks.

The High Commission gave the account of what transpired between the Nigerian, Peters and the Ghanian, Amadu thus:

“On 18th August 2017, Nigerian nationals living around Sowutoun area in the Ga Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, Ghana were allegedly targeted for attacks.

“The attack followed the stabbing to death of a Ghanaian, Mr.Misbau Amadu (27 years old) by Mr. Thompson Peters (48 years old), a Nigerian national from Delta state in his residence on 17th August 2017, at about 22:00hours.

“The Deputy Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO),

Inspector Kwabena Danso, revealed that Mr. Peters had on 10th August 2017, lodged a complaint at the Police Station at Lapas Area of Accra that Mr. Amadu broke into his apartment and stole some items.

“While investigation on the claim was ongoing, Mr.Peters again on 17th August 2017, called the police to report that Mr. Amadu went to his (Peter’s) house around 21:00hours, armed with a knife and attacked him for reporting the case to the police.

“In the course of the fight that ensued, Mr Peters claimed he overpowered Amadu and stabbed him on his head in self-defence. The victim was rushed to the Mary Lucy Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival by the doctors. As a result, Mr Peters was accordingly arrested by the police for investigations.

“Consequently, in the early hours of the next day, Friday 18th August 2017, news quickly filtered out to Ghanaian residents of the area that a Nigerian had killed a Ghanaian following a “misunderstanding over a girl friend.”

“Ghanaians therefore mobilised against the Nigerians in the area and carried out attacks against them and their properties. The Accra Regional Police reportedly intervened and brought the situation under control. Before it was curbed, some Nigerians had reportedly sustained injuries and their properties, including vehicles damaged.

“There was however no confirmation of the death of any Nigerian as a result of the incident as alleged. Some Nigerians have reportedly moved out of the area for fear of further attacks on them.

“Meanwhile, the suspect is currently in protective custody at the Odokor Police Station.”

Top officials of the High Commission are today, August 21, billed to pay a consular visit to the Nigerian national and also meet with the police on the issue.