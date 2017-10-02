No Partisan Politics In Economic Diversification, Industrialisation Of Niger-Delta Region

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja

The Federal Government has said that there is no partisan politics in the economic diversification and industrialization programme of the Niger Delta Region.

A statement by Marshall Gundu, the Director of Press to the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani Uguru Usani, said the Minister gave the assurance when the Presidential Economy Team for the Niger Delta region visited Asaba, Delta State, recently.

Pastor Usani who led the team particularly advised that people from the Niger Delta region should not have any doubt on the commitment of the present administration to genuinely diversify the region?s economy for industrial development.

In the words of the Minister: “This administration has not accepted any plan to be deceptive in our programmes, and this is the reason the government is starting up this programme in the Niger Delta region that will sustain the economy by engaging more people in this presidential initiative.”

The Minister said that giving the global situation and the peculiarity of the Niger Delta region, whatever an investor is trying to do, we want it to be endorsed by the communities.

The ministry said whatever has been agreed between the State Government and investors is propelled because it involves approvals of different requirements according to regulations to be able to carry on whatever the private investors want to do.

The minister said that what the present administration aims to achieve by strengthening the various sectors of the economy in the Niger Delta region is to create jobs as an initiative that will boost the economy productively.

Pastor Usani thanked the Delta State Government for hosting the Presidential Economy Diversification and Industrialisation Programme and commitment of partnership for its successful implementation in Delta State.

In his remarks at the event, The Executive Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa said that the Presidential Economy Diversification and Industrialisation Initiative to Delta State is particularly encouraging, because it agrees with the steps we are consciously taking to wean our State and people from the sole dependent on oil.

The Governor of Delta State who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government at the event, Honourable Festus Ovie Agas said the revamping of the envisaged projects will be a great relief to us, as it would enhance our well being, generate businesses and wealth in a sustainable manner, strengthen industrialization efforts and create employment, thereby reducing reliance of the economy on oil.

He said that the State has also put in place, the Delta State Investment Development Agency to regulate, administer Public Private Partnership investments and guarantee a smooth experience for investors.

He also said that the State is pleased with the sincere commitment to this initiative to resuscitate both moribund and ailing industries in the State.

At the event the National Coordinator of New Partnership for Africa?s Development, Princess Gloria Akobundu advised that the people of Delta State should key into the Presidential Economy Diversification and Industrialization Programme in order to benefit from it.

Princess Akobundu added that the people of the State would benefit from transfer of technology and economy gains from the Presidential Initiative.

She advised that there should be sustainable peace in the State for the programme to succeed.

The moribund and ailing industries in Delta State visited by the team and the investors include: Kikachukwu Farms, Leather Works and Shoe Factory, Fish Farm Mill, Rubber Plantation, Senforce Vegetable Oil Factory, Songhai Delta Integrated Farms, Bendel Steel Structures Limited, Bendel Glass Company, Casssava Processing Plant.

The Federal Government Otorogu Gas processing plant was also visited by the team.

Some of the investors at the event include: China Energy Alliance, Union Energy, Kia Kia Gas, Jork Engineering Company, Chingwoo, Axion, Global Smartfit Nigeria Limited, NNPC among others.

The Presidential Economy Diversification and Industrialisation Team had visited Ondo and Imo States earlier in the year.

The Presidential Economy Diversification and Industrialisation Team for the Niger Delta region was in Delta State from 28th to 30th September, 2017.