No time for internal battles, WISG cautions South East Governors

The World Igbo Summit Group has decried the verbal altercation between Governors Rochas Okorocha of Imo State and Willie Obiano of Anambra State, saying that the situation in the South East calls for sobriety and strategic thinking on its challenges rather than internal warfare.

The two governors recently exchanged harsh words over joining the All Progressives Congress and performance in office, in statements issued by their Media Offices.

However, the pan-Igbo think thank believes their action is unwarranted and not in sync with the demands of their high offices. It said so in a statement January 31 asking the governors to take up diggers and shovels rather than swords.

WISG Director General Dr. Ifedi Okwenna stated, “The challenges before the Igbo nation are multifarious and demand collective action. Our people are embattled by policies from the centre, by Executive prejudice and by incoherence in strategic direction regarding our status in the polity. This is the time for Governors to act as one. They should be interfacing with our people and plan our journey of a thousand miles with the right first steps. We ask that they sheathe their swords immediately. We have work to do.”

The WISG is a forum of professionals and technocrats drawn from all fields of human endeavour. It is committed to up-building of the states of the South East.

SIGNED

Dr. Ifedi Okwenna