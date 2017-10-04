No Urgency In Requesting For Dieziani’s Extradition – FG

The Nigerian government, on Wednesday said they have no immediate need to request for the extradition of former mininster of Petroleum Resources Mrs Dieziani Allison-Madueke over allegation of corrueption.

In an interview with journalists, at tje Presidential Villa, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami said at the appropriate time the government would decide how to handle the ex-petroleum Minister’s case.

He said “The truth of the matter is that steps have been taken by the United Kingdom (UK) authorities on issues bothering on corrupt practices involving Nigerians. If Nigeria feels strongly that there is need to bring Mrs Diezani Allison-Madueke here to face charges of corruption, government will not hesitate to do that.

Malami stated that since the fomer minister is currently facing corruption charges in the UK the Nigetian government would not want to hamper that judicial process but however added that government would not hesitate to extradite her if the need arises.

“Mrs Diezani Allison-Madueke is facing charges of money laundering and acquisition of properties in United Kingdom so it is important to face the charges there than for her to come as a mere witness in a case in Nigeria,” Malami said adding that “As things are now, there is no need for that since the UK Government is already investigating her on (fraud related case) and government will not take any decision that will jeopardize what the UK Government is doing”.

Asked if the former minister would get a fair hearing if she finally gets extradited to Nigeria, the justice minister said “the issue is not about fair hearing now, we are talking about investigation first and is not within Mrs Diezani Allison-Madueke power to ask the Federal Government to bring her to testify in any case in Nigeria”.