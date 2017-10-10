Non-payment Of N800bn Subsidy Debt Causes Liquidity Gap – Experts

First Vice President of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Dr. Uche Olowu Tuesday attributed the liquidity gaps in the banking industry to the non payment of N800 billion subsidy arrears to oil marketers.

Olowu speaking in Lagos explained that the unpaid arrears had affected the quality of the banks’ portfolios thereby leading to a negative impact on banks’ operational costs and further impacting negatively on the nation’s economy.

He pointed out “There should be transactional velocity of money. This means that if the money comes, the money will go to other traders who would continue to use the money.Once this is in place, it would be able to broaden the market.

“However, this has not happened because of the gap created for not paying back the money. Therefore, the economy has witnessed the kind of activities that should not have happened in the first place if the money had been paid back,” Olowu said.

He said if the money had been refunded, it would have in return created jobs, businesses and even investment for the economy to thrive noting “The situation is critical and because activities are slow, it has affected the economy quickly.

“On the other hand, if the government says it does not have the money, it should have at least find an alternative means to ensure that the gap was not created. Sovereign risk, in every other developed clime, means when a government says it is going to pay you, it backs it and you can take it home.

“Definitely, the government will pay the money. That’s why it is called sovereign risk. Right now, I don’t know what to call that. For instance, government should have raised money either through bonds and fulfill its obligation”.

He said that the government needed to inject back the liquidity in the financial system in order for the industry not to suffer.