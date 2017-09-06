Nothing To Celebrate About Nigeria Exiting Recession – PDP

Despite the cheering news from the government of President Muhammadu Buhari that Nigeria has exited recession, opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, says there’s nothing to celebrate.

The Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released its Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report which showed a growth of the Economy for the First Time in six (6) consecutive quarters. The Import of this is that Nigeria has exited its longest recession in almost three (3) decades.

According to the Report, the Nigerian Economy grew by 0.55% in Q2 2017, a marginal improvement compared to -0.91% (revised) in Q1 2017 & -1.49% in Q2 2016.

The chairman of the national caretaker committee of the party, Sen Ahmed Makarfi, however while cautioned against politicizing the exit of recession rather saying that the economy was plunged into recession because of the lack of economic policy which scared away foreign investors.

Makarfi pointed out that the real indicators that the problem has been solved will be “when people are able to eat well, find good jobs, pay tuition fees among others” noting “as long as these issues still linger, there will be nothing to clap for about the state of the economy”.

He opined “has our economic situation improved? You can play around with statistics. Nobody will want his country to be in recession and it’s a matter which affects everybody irrespective of political inclination. So it’s a matter that we must never politicize.

“The country did not get into recession under the PDP administration. It nosedived into recession because of the policies that the APC administration came with which frightened foreign investors which led to capital flight.

“And of course the Nigerian economy is resilient, Nigerians are hardworking people and all of us that have been working to make sure that this country comes out of recession both from the public and private sectors have to share in the credit of whatever efforts have been put in place. So it is not a one party issue.

“In any case even government itself has said that we must not become lazy and think that we are out of the woods. Getting out of recession can be because of one or two indices which may not even have direct bearing on ordinary citizens.

“But when you look at the figure collectively and holistically it will indicate that you are out of a problem when you are not really out of a problem.

“You will be out of a problem when people are able to eat well, people are secured, people find jobs, infrastructures are in good condition, students will not find it difficult to pay common tuition fees, because all these issues are there and then we say we are out of recession and we are clapping?

“We have nothing to clap for. We have a lot to do. That is what PDP intends to correct when we come to power. But be that as it may, what we can do, even at the moment is to partner with those in power to make sure that the conditions of every Nigerians, especially the ordinary people is better . We won’t politicise over that”.

“At this point, it is necessary to sound a note of caution! It is imperative to reiterate the Warning of the last Monetary Policy Committee (PMC) Meeting to the effect that the Nation is at risk of falling into a more protracted recession if strong and bold monetary and fiscal policies are not activated immediately to sustain our exit from recession”.