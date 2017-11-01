NSE All-Share Index Appreciates By 0.56% To Close At 36,887.20

The NSE All-Share index appreciated 56bps (0.56%) to close at 36,887.20.

This represents a year-to-date performance of 37.26%.

Total value traded increased 70.32% to N5.20 billion and total volume traded decreased 3.76% to N249.35 million units.

The NSE30 index appreciated 0.44%, the banking index appreciated 0.18%, the consumer goods index appreciated 0.01%, the oil & gas index appreciated 0.38% and the insurance index appreciated 0.24%.

