NSE: Trading Resumes On Bearish Trend, Index Down 0.38%

Equity trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) resumed for the week on Monday on a negative trend, with market indicators depreciating marginally by 0.38 per cent.

The market capitalisation shed N46 billion or 0.38 per cent to close at N12.021 trillion against N12.067 trillion posted on Friday.

Also, the All-Share Index which opened at 35,005.57, lost 132.5 points or 0.38 per cent to close at 34,873.07.

An analysis of price movement indicated that Seplat led the losers’ table with a loss N24.03 to close at N456.79 per share.

Nigerian Breweries trailed with N5 to close at N170 and Presco dipped N2.49 to close at N58, while Lafarge Wapco declined by 97k to close at N49 per share.

Oando Oil also lost 3k to close at N5.75 per share.

Conversely, GTBank led the gainers’ table during the day, gaining N1 to close at N38 per share.

Cadbury came second with a gain of 49k to close at N11 and AirService appreciated by 32k to close at N6.82 per share.

Stanbic IBTC increased by 3k to close at N39.5, while ETI added 2k to close at N18 per share.

The volume of shares increased by 1.62 per cent, with an exchange of 162.74 million shares worth N1.54 billion transacted by investors in 3,225 deals.

This was in contrast with 160.14 million shares worth N2.96 billion exchanged in 3,367 deals on Friday.

Access Bank was the most active, exchanging 35.39 million shares valued at N354.24 million.

Mayer followed with an account of 18.91 million shares worth N13.24 million, while Fidelity Bank traded 18.61 million shares valued at N23.98 million.

FBNH sold 13.76 million shares worth N75.74 million and FCMB traded 12.62 million shares valued at N13.22 million.