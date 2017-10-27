NUC Okays Mass Comm, Accounting Pther Full-Time Courses In UNIAFRICA

The National University Commission (NUC)? has approved the establishment of the full time mode for the take-off of some programmes in the main campus of the University of Africa in Toru-Orua, Bayelsa State.

The NUC disclosed this in a letter signed by its Director of Academic Planning, Dr. G. B Kumo, on behalf of its Executive Secretary, Prof. Abubakar Abdulrasheed.

The NUC in the letter which was addressed to the Vice Chancellor of UNIAFRICA, Prof. Valentine Aletor, said the courses that were approved for the 2017/2018 academic session include Agriculture, Fisheries and Aquaculture ?as well as Hotel Management and Tourism.

Others are; English, History and International Studies, Linguistics/Nigeria Languages, Theatre Arts, Education management and Guidance and Counseling.

Also approved are;? Biochemistry, Biology, Chemistry, Computer science, Mathematics, Microbiology and Physics.

The NUC also gave its approval for Accounting, Banking and Finance, Business Administration, ?Economics, Industrial Relations and Personnel Management, Mass Communication, Political Science and Public Administration.

The commission while congratulating authorities of the university reminded them to review their academic brief document to reflect changes made to its original take-off.