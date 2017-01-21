NUJ Slams FG Over Attempt To Gag The Media

The National President of NUJ , Comrade Abdulwaheed Odusile has described as unhealthy and undemocratic the recent arrest of Premium Times Publisher, Dapo Olurunyomi and Judiciary Reporter Evelyn Okaku by the Police.

According to the NUJ President, the Union has repeatedly cautioned that threats and attacks against the media are aimed at inducing fear and self censorship. These are the basic strategies of authoritarian regimes and not democracies like Nigeria. The recourse sometimes to fierce and lethal counter reactions to reports by journalists who would challenge the statusquo or reveal discomfiting truths would not augur well for this nation which is seeking rebranding, he cautioned.

In a democracy, it is the responsibility of law enforcement agencies and the Police to ensure that the media are protected to perform their duties without let or hindrance, Comrade Odusile noted, stressing that a free press is the foundation of a vibrant democracy.

The NUJ President calls on all groups or individuals who are aggrieved because of any report from the media to seek redress in a court of law rather than resorting to self-help or detailing the Police to intimidate Journalists.

Those who attack or threaten journalists must be held accountable for their acts and we call on Government to take necessary steps to ensure that journalists report freely, the President urges.

Shuaibu Usman Leman

Walin Shadalafiya

National Secretary