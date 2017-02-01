Obama Holidays With British Billionaire Branson

After eight long years as the leader of the free world, Barack Obama has been enjoying some well-earned down time.

After handing over the presidential reins to Donald Trump, Obama, 55, and his family flew to Palm Springs for a long weekend before heading to the British Virgin Islands.

Barack and wife Michelle were spotted enjoying lunch with Sir Richard Branson and his family on the island of Anegada.

Billionaire businessman Branson, who was outspoken in his views on Trump, owns nearby islands Necker and Moskito.

The Obamas arrived in the Virgin Islands on Branson’s private jet last Monday, Daily Mail reported.

The former first family looked happy and relaxed as they soaked up the Caribbean sun.

Barack ditched his suit and tie in favour of a black Nike polo shirt and shorts which he teamed with a baseball cap.

Michelle wore her hair in braids underneath a sun hat which she paired with a white beach dress.