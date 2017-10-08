Obaseki Assures Of Adequate Security In Edo State

The Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has assured citizens and residents of the state that the state government is deploying resources tactfully to arrest the recent spike in security challenges in parts of the state.

The Governor also expressed deep sympathy with the family of the late Prof. Paul Otasowie who unfortunately lost is life in one of the attacks in the recent spike in violent crimes in the state.

While expressing his solidarity with the families of Andy Ehanire and Osayomore Joseph who were both abducted recently, he called on indigenes and residents of the state be measured while making statements about the cases, in order not to jeopardise the efforts being made by the government to ensure their safe return to their families.

In a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Barrister Osarodion Ogie, Obaseki appealed for calm among Edo people and residents, and urged them not to resort to extreme measures that could endanger the lives of those being held.

“The State Government is working quietly and tactfully behind the scene to restore normalcy in the state and return the abducted to their families unharmed,” Obaseki said.

The governor emphasised that: “There is absolutely no need for anyone or group to resort to misguided statements, extreme measures, self help or brute struggle. What is required in the circumstance is tact.”

He stressed that the state government was committed to ensuring that those held are released in good health condition to the waiting arms of their families.