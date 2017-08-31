Obaseki Calls For Rededication At Eid-El-Kabir Celebration

As our Muslim brothers and sisters celebrate Eid-el-Kabir today, I offer my felicitations on behalf of the government and good people of Edo State.

We have put in place measures to guarantee that everyone is secure in the state during the celebrations of this very significant event.

I urge you all to rededicate yourselves to the service of Almighty Allah and continue to manifest the essence of Eid-el-Kabir, which is obedience to God’s command and the expression of love towards all.

Eid Mubarak!