Obaseki Calls For Rededication At Eid-El-Kabir Celebration

Obaseki Calls For Rededication At Eid-El-Kabir Celebration
August 31 15:42 2017 Print This Article

As our Muslim brothers and sisters celebrate Eid-el-Kabir today, I offer my felicitations on behalf of the government and good people of Edo State.

We have put in place measures to guarantee that everyone is secure in the state during the celebrations of this very significant event.

I urge you all to rededicate yourselves to the service of Almighty Allah and continue to manifest the essence of Eid-el-Kabir, which is obedience to God’s command and the expression of love towards all.

Eid Mubarak!

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.

view more articles

Related Articles

Boko Haram Dialogue Panel Meets Kabiru Sokoto, Others In Kuje Prison

Chief Imam Of Abuja National Mosque Dies At 68

Chief Imam Of Abuja National Mosque Dies At 68

Bulldozer Crushes 4 To Death