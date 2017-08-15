Obaseki, Deputy Meet Lawmakers Over Impeachment Saga

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has held a peace meeting with warring members of the State House of Assembly over the impeachment of Dr. Justin Okonoboh as Speaker on Monday.

Also present at the closed-door meeting which was held at the state secretariat of the All Progressives Congress on Airport road in Benin, were the Deputy Governor, Mr. Philip Shaibu; the State Chairman of the APC, Mr. Anselm Ojezua; and other chieftains of the party.

Journalists were, however, barred from covering the gathering, which lasted for about two hours.

Okonoboh had been removed from office, following an impeachment notice signed by 19 lawmakers, who accused him of gross misconduct.

The member representing Akoko Edo I, Mr. Kabiru Adjoto, was elected as his replacement, while a former Speaker of the House, Mr. Victor Edoror, emerged as the new Deputy Speaker.

The ex-Speaker was also suspended along with his deputy, Mrs. Elizabeth Ativie; and the former Major Leader, Mr. Foly Ogedengbe, for three months, while a committee led Edoror was set up to investigate their alleged misconduct.

Although Obaseki did not grant interviews after the meeting which ended at about 5:35pm, the state chairman of the APC told journalists that consultations were still ongoing.

Ojezua said that deliberations on what transpired at the House of Assembly were still on, adding that the resolution would be made available to the public.

“Let me just say that we have started talking and hope that we can resolve the issue very soon,” he stated.

When asked if the change of leadership in the House of Assembly would remain, the APC chairman said, “I say we are discussing. When we resolve, we will make a statement. When we finish, we will address the press.”