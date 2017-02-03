Obaseki Inaugurates Power Generation Committee

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has inaugurated a six-man Joint Development Committee to implement the Edo Electrifying Initiative for electricity generation, transmission and distribution in the state.

This is sequel to the meeting the governor held with the Siemens Power and Gas Ltd to generate 1000 Megawatts of electricity in the state over the next four years.

Obaseki, explaining the duties of the committee, said that it would contribute to undertaking a study of Edo state’s power requirement and come up with a roadmap for a Geographical Information Systems (GIS) study, which the state would undertake.

“The committee is expected to come up with human development programmes that will cut across the primary, secondary and tertiary level. It will also examine ways to help Edo State improve its transportation infrastructure.

“The committee will also advise and direct appropriate attention to areas where corporate interventions should be undertaken and also drive the entrepreneur initiative to support all the matters listed above”, Obaseki said.

Adding that the committee would submit progress reports fortnightly, Governor Obaseki said that the project was expected to commence operation before the end of the first quarter of the year.

Meanwhile, the governor also listed members of the committee to include, Professor Julius Ihonvbere as chairperson, Mr Igbinedu Ineh, Mr Charles Ahigbe and 3 other members, which the Siemens Gas and Power Ltd would nominate.

Responding for the Siemens Power and gas Company, Mrs Onyeche Tiffashe, the Managing Director of the company appreciated the governor for agreeing to collaborate with the company on the power project and setting up the committee.

She also noted that the project, apart from increasing power generation in the state, would additionally train the human capacities required to utilize the power.