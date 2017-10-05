Obaseki, Malaysian Experts Brainstorm On Institutional Framework For Edo Industrial Park

The Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, and officials of the Malaysian East Coast Economic Region Development Council (ECERDC) are currently reviewing the progress report on the proposed institutional framework that will support the planned Edo Industrial Park in Malaysia.

The choice of the ECERDC according to Obaseki, “was informed by the excellent way the Malaysian statutory body is spearheading the rapid socio-economic development of Malaysia’s East Cost Economic Region.”

He explained that the Malaysian council deployed its expertise in the successful completion of ten industrial parks in four states across the Eastern part of the Asian country.

“We have made significant progress in our consultations and the Malaysian industrial park model is very inspiring. We are sharing experience and we are interested in their institutional framework because we want to build an Edo industrial park that will stand the test of time,” Obaseki said.

The governor further said that “if the needed attention is not paid to the institutional framework that will underpin the project, our desire to generate thousands of jobs in Edo State will not be achieved.”

The ECERDC is a statutory body established by the Malaysian government to lead the socio-economic development of the East Coast Economic Region (ECER).. It provides guidance in policy formulation and in the development of strategies for the socio-economic development of ECER by promoting and facilitating investments into the Region.

The ECER of Malaysia covers Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and the district of Mersing in Johor. It occupies an area of 66,000 sq km or 51 percent of the total area of Peninsular Malaysia.