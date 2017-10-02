Obaseki Tasks Edo SUBEB Staff On Service Delivery, Accountability

The Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has tasked the newly recruited staff of the Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) on efficient service delivery and accountability to ensure a strong and vibrant education board.

Obaseki gave the charge at the closing ceremony of a two-day Orientation/Retreat held for the newly recruited staff of SUBEB, in Benin City.

He explained that strong institutions are needed to sustain his administration’s educational policies geared towards repositioning basic education in the state.

“We want to build a very strong and dynamic SUBEB that is focused and free from unnecessary external influence. We want the board to be self-sustaining, that was why we moved everyone out of SUBEB and recruited new crop of workers” he said.

The governor regretted that SUBEB across the country has been turned into a political tool, to the detriment of the educational wellbeing of the Nigerian child.

He said: “Now is the time for us to train our children to fit into the current technology-driven world so that they can contribute their quota to global advancement.”

He warned that his administration has zero tolerance for corruption, and declared that any fraudulent or redundant person would be dismissed.

“We have given you the right orientation so you have to align with the mandate of the board; we will equip you with the appropriate technology to boost your productivity.

“Anybody we find lagging behind will be dropped because our goal is to have a renewed basic education system,” he stressed.

The governor mandated the agency to come up with a work plan within a 30-day period so that it could source funds, and disclosed that the state government has made money available for it to do its work.

He commended the outgoing board committee members for their efforts at strengthening the agency.

Obaseki further said that the Special Adviser on Basic Education, Dr Joan Osa Oviawe will serve as the Sole Administrator of the board pending when a new board would be constituted.

Mrs Caroline Aikoriogie, an administrative staff, who spoke on behalf of the staff, thanked the governor for deeming it necessary to reposition the board and assured him of their support.