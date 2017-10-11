Obaseki To Meet Nsa Over Violent Crimes In Edo, As Army Deploys Personnel In Security Flash-points

The Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, is to meet and discuss with the National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Mongonu, on ways of tackling the upsurge in criminal activities in parts of the state.

Obaseki disclosed this in Government House, Benin City, on Wednesday, while fielding questions from journalists on the measures his administration has put in place to check the violent crimes in parts of the state.

He said the meeting with the National Security Adviser will provide the opportunity for him to discuss areas of security collaboration, and raise the bar in intelligence gathering and proactive surveillance in the state.

The governor called on residents of the state to go about their normal businesses without panic, and assured that adequate arrangements have been made to effectively tackle the recent upsurge in security challenges experienced in the state.

He said that the Nigerian Army has since deployed its personnel to the areas where the crimes were committed, as well as, other flashpoints in the city, to forestall reoccurrence.

“We have useful information about those who we suspect, were involved in the incidents of last few weeks. I want to assure Edo people that normalcy has been restored and they will not likely see the occurrence of such incident again,” he said.

He added that all arms of government will need to collaborate in sharing of intelligence and trust to ensure efficient security arrangement in Nigeria.

Recall that security concerns arose in Edo following the killing of three police officers attached to the Chief Executive Officer of Ogba Zoological Garden, Mr. Andy Ehanire and his subsequent kidnap and the kidnap of prominent musician, Osayomore Joseph.

The incidents led to protest in Abuja by Edo indigenes calling for the redeployment of the Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, Haliru Gwandu Abukar.