Obi Did Not Say That He Will Fight With The Last Drop Of His Blood

I read what was reported in the Punch Newspaper of today by Mr. Tony Okafor, that the former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi said he would fight the Anambra State election with the last drop of his blood.

Gosh! It is wickedness of the highest order to ascribe such a language to Mr.. Peter Obi. I mean, the language is antithetical to everything Mr. Peter Obi stands for.

I was there at the meeting, Mr. Peter Obi never used that word, never. It is a word he cannot even use in his dream! We do not know where the Punch reporter got that news from.

Obi simply said that he was now a member of the PDP and that he would work aggressively to ensure the success of his party, which is the position of all party members working for the successes of their respective parties. He was visbly elated that the PDP has an excellent candidate, who would be a blessing for the State.

Obi was the Governor of Anambra for eight years and within those years, as now, he worked passionately for the growth and development of Anambra State. He has continued to desist from anything, be it act or utterances, that will be injurious to the State in any form and he will continue to do so.

Please kindly disregard the news. Obi is not given to violence of speech in any way. Those who know him can always attest to that and I believe you do.

SIGNED:

Valentine Obienyem

Media Aide to Mr. Peter Obi